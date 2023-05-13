New Doctor Who trailer revealed with David Tennant and Catherine Tate

A new trailer teasing Doctor Who’s upcoming 60th anniversary specials has been revealed!

The new trailer premiered this evening (13 May) on BBC One ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest’s live final in Liverpool.

It was previously announced that David Tennant and Catherine Tate are reprising their roles as the Doctor and Donna Noble for the show’s 60th anniversary.

Donna (Catherine Tate). Credit: BBC STUDIOS 2022/Alistair Heap

They’ll appear in a trio of specials this autumn before Ncuti Gatwa takes control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive period.

Watch the trailer below!

Alongside the trailer, the titles of the three specials have been confirmed: The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle.

A start date for the specials is to be announced but it’s expected Doctor Who will return in November 2023.

A teaser shares: “The Doctor and Donna parted ways when the Doctor had to wipe Donna’s memory, making her forget him, in order to save her life.

“He left her family with a warning: if ever she remembers, she will die. But with the two coming face to face once more, the big question is, just what brings the Doctor and Donna back together?”

Showrunner Russell T Davies, who returns to helm the series, said: “The titles are just the beginning of the Doctor’s biggest adventure yet. Autumn is coming, with three hours of danger, Donna and disaster about to be unleashed!”

Further casting for the upcoming episodes includes Neil Patrick Harris, Yasmin Finney, Ruth Madeley, Jinkx Monsoon and Jonathan Groff. Plus, Millie Gibson will star alongside Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor as companion Ruby Sunday.

Meanwhile the upcoming specials will feature Jacqueline King reprising her role as Donna’s mother Sylvia, and Karl Collins as Donna’s long suffering husband, Shaun.

Doctor Who airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

You can catch up with the most recent series and specials starring Jodie Whittaker in the title role on iPlayer now.