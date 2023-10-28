Doctor Who 60th Anniversary special dates - full TV schedule

Dates have been confirmed in the TV schedule for Doctor Who’s 60th Anniversary specials.

Circle the date on your calendar, clear your schedules, and have your sonic screwdrivers on standby because the TARDIS is landing on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday, 25 November 2023.

David Tennant steps into the TARDIS as the Fourteenth Doctor with Catherine Tate returning as Donna Noble.

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials: Wild Blue Yonder

This beloved pair is back to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the show with three special episodes, airing consecutively on Saturday nights. starting from 25 November.

Brace yourself for three thrilling journeys, kicking off with The Star Beast (25 November). After all this time, Doctor and Donna reunite under mysterious circumstances.

Their adventures continue with Wild Blue Yonder (2 December) and climax with The Giggle (9 December). Prepare to be whisked away on a transcendent journey across the cosmos.

Episodes will air on BBC One and be available to watch online in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

Outside the UK, episodes will be available to stream on Disney+

The ensemble cast is star-studded: alongside Tennant and Tate are Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble, the distinctive voice of Miriam Margolyes as Meep, Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble, Karl Collins portraying Shaun Temple, Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne-Bingham, Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart, and Neil Patrick Harris causing chaos as the Toymaker.

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special: The Giggle

Don’t miss this interstellar escapade, especially before Ncuti Gatwa takes over the TARDIS reins during the holiday season.

Alongside the new specials, a brand new Doctor Who spin-off is also on its way.

Tune in for the premiere of Doctor Who: Unleashed right after The Star Beast on 25 November.

And post every Doctor Who episode, flip to BBC Three or catch up on BBC iPlayer for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the world of Doctor Who.