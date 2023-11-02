Royal Variety Performance 2023 host and line up of acts revealed

Bradley Walsh is to host the 2023 Royal Variety Performance with a first line up of acts confirmed.

The iconic Royal Albert Hall will be the venue for this year’s show, as ever in presence of members of the Royal Family.

The yearly extravaganza promises a dazzling evening featuring a host of international stars, world-class theatre acts, mellifluous singers, and belly-aching comedy.

Leading the lineup of star-studded performances is the legendary Cher. The multi-award-winning icon will treat the audience to a track from her captivating new Christmas album.

A highlight of the night is the 100th Anniversary celebration from Disney Theatrical. It promises a mesmerizing medley of performances, including captivating acts from the casts of renowned shows like The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules and Beauty & The Beast.

The stage will also be lit up by pop rock sensation McFly, celebrating their 20th Anniversary, Rick Astley, Zara Larsson, Paloma Faith and Hannah Waddingham, who will be harmonizing with the ENO chorus.

In a spellbinding collaboration, renowned pianist Lang Lang will be joined by the prodigious 14-year-old Lucy, the celebrated winner of Channel 4’s The Piano.

Musical enthusiasts can also anticipate a touching tribute to theatre producer Bill Kenwright by Melanie C and a performance from West End musicals The Little Big Things, Crazy For You and Sister Act.

The electrifying Argentinian dance group Malevo, a mystifying act from Derren Brown’s Unbelievable, and an introduction to the hilarious BGT winner Viggo Venn by Simon Cowell, will ensure an unforgettable night.

Adding laughter to the mix will be top-notch stand-up comedians Tom Allen, Rosie Jones, Ellie Taylor and Simon Brodkin.

The night will be kicked off with The National Anthem, masterfully led by The Fanfare Trumpeters of The Band of the Welsh Guards and the resonant voices of the National Youth Choir.

The Royal Variety Performance 2023 takes place in front of an audience on Thursday, 30 November and will air on TV on ITV1 in December, with a date to be announced. You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX.