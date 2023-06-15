Britain’s Got Talent winner Viggo Venn announces UK tour

Britain’s Got Talent winner Viggo Venn is heading out on a tour!

Fresh from winning the ITV1 talent series earlier this month, Viggo Venn will embark on his debut UK tour with brand-new show British Comedian.

After blowing away the UK and judges alike, Viggo is asking audiences to don their hi-vis vests one more time as he heads across the country.

Tickets are on sale now and are available from seetickets.com.

Kicking off in Milton Keynes at The Stables on 23 October he will then head to St Albans, Glasgow, Salford, Guildford, London, Sheffield, Norwich, Brighton, Bournemouth, Southend, Exeter, Cardiff, Colchester, Nottingham, Swindon, Newcastle, Winchester, Leeds before concluding the tour in Taunton on 21 February 2024.

Viggo said: “I have been receiving thousands of videos on Instagram from young and old dancing around in hi vis vests and nothing makes me happier! So excited to bring a show full of fun, quirkiness and surprises for everyone! Can’t wait to meet people and go on a highly visible UK tour! (I will bring Viggo-vests with me, if you forget yours!)”

A teaser for the show shares: “Norwegian clown Viggo Venn moved to this country with one dream: to be a British comedian. The rest, you already know about. After blowing away the competition in an explosion of hi-vis jackets, balloons, and joyous idiocy, Viggo became the most talked-about new entertainer in the country by winning Britain’s Got Talent in June 2023.

“Don’t miss him as he staggers bewildered into your town for his first national tour.”