The Piano renewed for two series and Christmas special on Channel 4

Channel 4 has confirmed two new series of The Piano alongside a Christmas special.

Claudia Winkleman will be back to host alongside judges Lang Lang, widely regarded as one of the greatest classical pianists of the modern era and Mika, universally recognised as one of the world’s great performers.

The new series will see the show expanded from five episodes to seven, once again creating incredible opportunities for undiscovered pianists to showcase their talent on public pianos across the UK, including some new iconic locations.

Claudia, Mika and Lang Lang

In the spectacular finale of series one – Channel 4’s best-rating new format since 2017 – saw 13-year old pianist Lucy win performance of the night with her awe-inspiring rendition of Debussy Arabesque at the Royal Festival Hall in front of more than 2,000 spectators.

Alongside the two brand new series, there will be a one-off Christmas special featuring favourite pianists from series one returning to play festive numbers in front of commuters in London’s King’s Cross Station.

A teaser shares: “Claudia will be on hand throughout to sprinkle some secret Santa moments and celebrity surprises on the occasion. Whilst Mika and Lang Lang will, as ever, be watching proceedings before stepping in to deliver a few festive gifts of their own.”

A one-off documentary has also been revealed, following series one winner Lucy and her piano teacher, Daniel. T

Ian Katz, Channel 4, Chief Creative Officer said: “In a world full of wannabes seeking their moment in the limelight, The Piano was a breath of fresh air. It celebrated ordinary people doing something extraordinary for the sheer love of it.

“From the 94-year-old widower who played in Glasgow station to find company to Lucy, the remarkable 13-year-old who stole the ‘nations hearts’. It took viewers on a remarkable emotional roller coaster and I’m delighted that it will be coming back from more British stations, next year.”

Watch the first series now on channel4.com