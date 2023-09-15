Phillip Schofield’s This Morning scandal is reportedly set to be made into a TV series.

It’s claimed that Schofield’s exit from the ITV show – and all other TV projects – will play out in a new drama.

Schofield stepped down from all future work commitments and resigned from ITV with immediate effect in May after admitting to a “consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning”.

This Morning. Pictured: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield Copyright ITV

According to The Sun newspaper, the show is provisionally titled The Runner.

The source told the newspaper: “A production company’s started work and they think the series would be a perfect fit for Channel 4.

“The storyline will reflect what went on. People have seen it from the outside but the drama will give a perspective on what may have occurred behind-closed-doors.”

The insider added: “It could make for uncomfortable viewing for Phil and ITV.”

Schofield quit This Morning earlier in 2023 after more than 20 years as a host.

He later stepped back from all TV projects after making a lengthy statement.

“In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven’t been truthful about the relationship,” the statement read. “But my recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him, so for his sake it is important for me to be honest now.

“I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family.

“I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”

Schofield was replaced on the British Soap Awards by Jane McDonald while a replacement for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice is to be confirmed.