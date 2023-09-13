There’s no episode of Celebrity Race Across The World tonight with the new series postponed.

The brand new spin-off will see the spotlight shine on celebrities who experience the challenge of the Bafta-winning format for the very first time.

Four renowned personalities will bid farewell to their lives of luxury as they embark on an extraordinary 10,000km race from Africa to the Arctic.

Celebrity Race Across The World cast. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Ltd/Pete Dadds

Celebrity Race Across The World was originally set to launch tonight on Wednesday, 13 September.

However the first episode has been delayed due to the devastating earthquake in Morocco, where the opening of the series was filmed.

The BBC said: “In light of the earthquake in Morocco we have taken the decision to postpone the first episode of Celebrity Race Across the World which was filmed in Marrakesh”

The show is now due to start in the TV schedule next Wednesday, 20 September at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

Those making up the line up of the new Celebrity series are McFly’s drummer, Harry Judd, and his mother, Emma, British racing driver and pundit Billy Monger, alongside his sister, Bonny, singer-songwriter Mel Blatt and her mother, Helene, and broadcaster Alex Beresford, who will be accompanied by his father, Noel.

Just like the original series, Celebrity Race Across The World will see the contestants cast aside their dependence on opulent travel, smartphones, and credit cards, instead learning to navigate the world with limited financial resources.

They will encounter the same adversities, unexpected twists, and thrilling turns as seen in the regular series, all while savouring the same rewards that the exhilarating race has to offer. These celebrities will rely solely on their trusted family members as they venture into the unknown.

Celebrity Race Across The World and Race Across The World air on BBC One and iPlayer.