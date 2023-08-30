Celebrity Race Across The World comes to BBC One for 2023- when does it start on TV?

A brand new spin-off from Race Across The World, the show will see famous faces race from a start line in one part of the world to a finish thousands of miles away.

Without the use of air travel or any trappings of modern-day life, the celebs – each travelling with a loved one or close friend – will have just the cash equivalent of a one-way airfare to their final destination.

The incredible journey will provide a unique glimpse into the celebrities and their relationship with their travelling companions as they are pushed to the limit.

When does Celebrity Race Across The World start?

Celebrity Race Across The World begins on Wednesday, 13 September at 9PM on BBC One.

The series will also be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

The line up of Celebrity Race Across The World features four famous faces and their relatives.

Broadcaster Alex Beresford will take on the challenge with dad Noel, singer Mel Blatt will team up with mum Helene, McFly drummer Harry Judd is on a team with mum Emma and British Racing Driver and pundit Billy Monger joins forces with his sister Bonny.

David Brindley, Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment, said: “Our celebrities won’t be able to rely on their fame and fortune on this journey and we can’t wait to see whose wit and skill gets them to the finish line first, in what is fast becoming one of the most revealing and testing challenges on TV.”

Race Across The World‘s latest series aired earlier this year on BBC One.

After a three-year break due to the pandemic, it saw teams race across the breadth of Canada.

Five teams of two took on the challenge of journeying from the Pacific coastline, to the edges of the Arctic and the shores of the Great Lakes, to St. John’s in Newfoundland, the most easterly town in North America. The winners took home a £20,000 cash prize.

You can catch up now online via BBC iPlayer here.