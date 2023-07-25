The celebrities taking part in Celebrity Race Across The World in 2023 have been revealed.

First announced in 2019, the Race Across The World spin-off is finally on its way to BBC One after years of delays due to the pandemic.

Just like the main show, it will see teams of two race from one point of the world to a finish line thousands of miles away. With just the cash equivalent of a one-way plane ticket to their destination, contestants must travel without the use of modern trappings including air travel, credit cards and smartphones.

In Celebrity Race Across The World, four familiar faces will race with a loved one or close friend.

Meet those taking part below…

Celebrity Race Across the World cast

Alex Beresford and dad Noel

Broadcaster Alex Beresford will take on the challenge with dad Noel.

Alex Beresford said: “I thought it was a fantastic opportunity to do something that we’ve never done before. Neither of us have ever backpacked, so it’s a new experience. And, also, just to see some amazing places!

“Across continents and across countries, and you’re getting to see everything at ground level, so it’s completely different to just flying over – getting to immerse yourself in different cultures and communities.”

Dad Noel added: “I’m into exploring new things, so this seemed like a good opportunity to see all the different cultures and how other people live and see how we get on.”

Mel Blatt and mum Helene

Singer Mel Blatt will team up with mum Helene.

Mel Blatt said: “For the experience, to be out of my comfort zone, to do something that I wouldn’t necessarily choose to do on my own. I’m definitely up for challenges and pushing myself… And this is what mum does all the time!”

Mum Helene adds: “I like to discover new things and have experiences and it’s one of my passions – travelling, having new experiences”

Harry Judd and mum Emma

McFly drummer Harry Judd is on a team with mum Emma.

Harry Judd said: “I never travelled when I was younger. I travelled with the band, but I never properly did backpacking and I always wanted to. I think the same applies for my mum, she always wanted to but started a family when she was 22.”

Adds mum Emma: “One thing I think that I’ve missed in my life, not that I regret it, was actually backpacking and going off on an adventure like this. So, when Harry had the opportunity come along, I thought what could be better than going on an adventure with my son!”

Billy Monger and sister Bonny

British Racing Driver and pundit Billy Monger joins forces with his sister Bonny.

Billy Monger said: “We’ve spoken about travelling before, but it would probably be a little bit different to what I imagine this is going to be like – in terms of doing everything on such a budget and staying in hostels and being tight on money for food.

“With this opportunity, I spoke to Bon about it, and she said it could be quite cool. So, we sat down and watched the previous series and got more and more into it and then decided why not!”

Bonny added: “We’ve always spoken about travelling and going and doing something together, but we’ve never actually been organised enough to do it. With this, it’s not organised for us, and we have to do it ourselves so it’s kind of like being thrown in the deep end and you’ve just got to do it.”

Celebrity Race Across The World will air on BBC One and iPlayer later in 2023.