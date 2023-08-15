Starstruck series 3 release date confirmed for Rose Matafeo comedy

The third series of Rose Matafeo’s BAFTA-nominated comedy Starstruck comes to the BBC this August.

Set in the vibrant backdrop of London, series three continues to chronicle the life of Jessie (played by Matafeo), who navigates a new chapter of singlehood after parting ways with the charismatic film star Tom (Nikesh Patel).

The new series, set two years post-breakup, sees Jessie confronting the realities of adulthood and grappling with the ramifications of her choices. As her friends embrace new stages in their lives, Jessie finds herself soul-searching, questioning her true desires.

Series 3 of Starstruck will start with weekly double bills from 10PM on Monday, 28 August on BBC Three, followed by a slot at 10PM on Friday, 1 September on BBC One.

The full third series will also be released to watch online via BBC iPlayer on Monday, 28 August.

On the cast, Minnie Driver (Modern Love, Amazon; Good Will Hunting) reprises her role as Tom’s agent Cath while John Simm (Life on Mars, Doctor Who; BBC One) joins the show.

Speaking previously about the show’s recommission for a third outing, Rose Matafeo said: “A third? Sure. Fine. I’m truly thrilled to bring this incredibly talented cast back for a third instalment, and equally excited to clamber into the director’s seat alongside my nice friend Alice Snedden, who I cannot seem to get rid of.”

Outside the UK, the show is available on Max in the US. Series three of Starstruck will also air on ABC in Australia, TVNZ in New Zealand, HBO Max in Latin America, Crave in Canada, Lionsgate Play in India and Southeast Asia, HOT and YES in Israel, HBO Max territories in Europe and HBO in the Baltics, RTL Deutschland, and RaiPlay in Italy.

