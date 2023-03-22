BAFTA TV Awards 2023 date, hosts and list of nominations revealed

The 2023 BAFTA TV Awards are on their way to BBC One – here’s all you need to know!

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will host the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises on 14 May.

The ceremony will air on BBC One and iPlayer at 7PM.

This is Going to Hurt and The Responder lead the nominations with six nominations each while Bad Sisters, The Crown, The English and Slow Horses receive five nominations each.

Am I Being Unreasonable?, Big Boys, Somewhere Boy and Top Boy receive four nominations each.

Meanwhile voting for the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award – the only award voted for by the British public – opens in April.

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said: “Huge congratulations to all our nominees. Today a record number of entries in Television and Craft resulted in 128 nominations, demonstrating fantastic strength and depth in programming and talent in 2022. We are really pleased to announce Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett as hosts of the TV Awards.

“We are also delighted to launch a brilliant new TV Awards partnership with P&O Cruises, who will not only be our partners on this extraordinary celebration of creative excellence, they will also be providing valuable support for our remit as a leading arts charity.”