The BAFTA TV Awards has revealed the nominations for the 2023 ‘Memorable Moment Award’.

Presented by headline sponsor P&O Cruises, six TV highlights from the past year will face off in the only category where the winner is decided by the public.

Voting is open now and will close at 12PM on 2 May 2023 ahead of the winner being announced at the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises on 14 May, 2023 on BBC One and iPlayer from 7PM.

The six nominated moments are:

Derry Girls, Channel 4 – The Finale, the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace

Heartstopper, Netflix – Nick and Charlie’s First Kiss

Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace, BBC One – Paddington Meets The Queen

Stranger Things, Netflix – Lucas, Dustin, and Steve rescue Max from the demonic Vecna by playing her favourite song – Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill

The Real Mo Farah, BBC One – Sir Mo Farah revealing he was illegally trafficked to the UK

The Traitors, BBC One – The Final Roundtable

You can vote for your favourite moment online here.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “2022 was a wonderful year for TV with so many moments that brought the nation together. It was a hard task for the jurors to choose just six nominees, but we hope that the final shortlist reflects some of the most entertaining and memorable TV moments of the year.”

Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards & Content at BAFTA, added: “The six moments we’re sharing today capture what BAFTA stands for: creativity, innovation, and authenticity. The Memorable Moment Award spotlights the unforgettable scenes of the last year that truly resonated and inspired viewers at home, showcasing the impact of television. We are all looking forward to seeing what the public chooses on Sunday 14 May. Get voting!”

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will host the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises on 14 May.

The ceremony will air on BBC One and iPlayer at 7PM.