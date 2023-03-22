BAFTA TV Awards nominations 2023 revealed - full list

Nominations for the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards have been announced ahead of the ceremony this May.
This is Going to Hurt and The Responder lead the nominations with six nods each while Bad Sisters, The Crown, The English and Slow Horses receive five nominations each.
Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will host the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises on 14 May 2023. The ceremony will air on BBC One and iPlayer at 7PM.
The awards will be voted on by the BAFTA judges, other than the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award, which will be voted for by the public. Voting will open in April.
2023 BAFTA TV Award nominations
Entertainment Performance
Big Zuu – Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors
Lee Mack – The 1% Club
Mo Gilligan – The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan
Rosie Jones – Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard
Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Later… With Jools Holland: Jools’ 30th Birthday Bash
The Masked Singer
Strictly Come Dancing
Single Drama
I Am Ruth
The House
Life And Death In The Warehouse
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Eastenders
Emmerdale
Mini-series
A Spy Among Friends
Mood
The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe
This Is Going To Hurt
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Friday Night Live
The Graham Norton Show
Taskmaster
Would I Lie To You?
Daytime
The Chase
The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit
Scam Interceptors
Drama Series
Bad Sisters
The Responder
Sherwood
Somewhere Boy
Leading Actor
Ben Whishaw – This Is Going To Hurt
Chaske Spencer – The English
Cillian Murphy Vpeaky Blinders
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Martin Freeman – The Responder
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Leading Actress
Billie Piper Vi Hate Suzie Too
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth
Maxine Peake – Anne
Sarah Lancashire – Julia
Vicky Mcclure – Without Sin
Supporting Actor
Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Josh Finan – The Responder
Salim Daw – The Crown
Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy
Will Sharpe – The White Lotus
Supporting Actress
Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder
Anne-marie Duff – Bad Sisters
Fiona Shaw – Andor
Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy
Lesley Manville – Sherwood
Saffron Hocking – Top Boy
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable?
Diane Morgan – Cunk On Earth
Lucy Beaumont – Meet The Richardsons
Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia
SiobhÁn Mcsweeney – Derry Girls
Taj Atwal – Hullraisers
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Jon Pointing – Big Boys
Joseph Gilgun – Brassic
Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable?
Matt Berry – What We Do In The Shadows
Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws
Reality & Constructed Factual
Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams
Rupaul’s Drag Race UK
The Traitors
We Are Black And British
Scripted Comedy
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Big Boys
Derry Girls
Ghosts
Factual Series
Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime
Libby, Are You Home Yet?
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi
Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing
Current Affairs
Afghanistan: No Country For Women (exposure)
Children Of The Taliban
The Crossing (exposure)
Mariupol: The People’s Story (panorama)
Features
Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan
International
The Bea
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Wednesday
Oussekine
Pachinko
The White Lotus
Short Form Programme
Always, Asifa
Biscuitland
How To Be A Person
Kingpin Cribs
Single Documentary
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Escape From Kabul Airport
Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story
The Real Mo Farah
Specialist Factual
Aids: The Unheard Tapes
The Green Planet
How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa
Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone
News Coverage
Bbc News At Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine
Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv
Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview
Sport
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
Uefa Women’s Euro 2022
Wimbledon 2022
Live Event
Concert For Ukraine
Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace
The State Funeral Of Hm Queen Elizabeth II
Voting for the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award – the only award voted for by the British public – opens in April.
Meanwhile the list of BAFTA TV Craft nominations is available on bafta.org