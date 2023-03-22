BAFTA TV Awards nominations 2023 revealed - full list

Nominations for the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards have been announced ahead of the ceremony this May.

This is Going to Hurt and The Responder lead the nominations with six nods each while Bad Sisters, The Crown, The English and Slow Horses receive five nominations each.

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will host the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises on 14 May 2023. The ceremony will air on BBC One and iPlayer at 7PM.

The awards will be voted on by the BAFTA judges, other than the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award, which will be voted for by the public. Voting will open in April.

2023 BAFTA TV Award nominations

Entertainment Performance

Big Zuu – Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors

Lee Mack – The 1% Club

Mo Gilligan – The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan

Rosie Jones – Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard

Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Later… With Jools Holland: Jools’ 30th Birthday Bash

The Masked Singer

Strictly Come Dancing

Single Drama

I Am Ruth

The House

Life And Death In The Warehouse

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Eastenders

Emmerdale

Mini-series

A Spy Among Friends

Mood

The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe

This Is Going To Hurt

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Friday Night Live

The Graham Norton Show

Taskmaster

Would I Lie To You?

Daytime

The Chase

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit

Scam Interceptors

Drama Series

Bad Sisters

The Responder

Sherwood

Somewhere Boy

Leading Actor

Ben Whishaw – This Is Going To Hurt

Chaske Spencer – The English

Cillian Murphy Vpeaky Blinders

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Martin Freeman – The Responder

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Leading Actress

Billie Piper Vi Hate Suzie Too

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth

Maxine Peake – Anne

Sarah Lancashire – Julia

Vicky Mcclure – Without Sin

Supporting Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Josh Finan – The Responder

Salim Daw – The Crown

Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus

Supporting Actress

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder

Anne-marie Duff – Bad Sisters

Fiona Shaw – Andor

Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy

Lesley Manville – Sherwood

Saffron Hocking – Top Boy

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable?

Diane Morgan – Cunk On Earth

Lucy Beaumont – Meet The Richardsons

Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia

SiobhÁn Mcsweeney – Derry Girls

Taj Atwal – Hullraisers

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Jon Pointing – Big Boys

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable?

Matt Berry – What We Do In The Shadows

Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws

Reality & Constructed Factual

Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams

Rupaul’s Drag Race UK

The Traitors

We Are Black And British

Scripted Comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable?

Big Boys

Derry Girls

Ghosts

Factual Series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime

Libby, Are You Home Yet?

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing

Current Affairs

Afghanistan: No Country For Women (exposure)

Children Of The Taliban

The Crossing (exposure)

Mariupol: The People’s Story (panorama)

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan

International

The Bea

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Wednesday

Oussekine

Pachinko

The White Lotus

Short Form Programme

Always, Asifa

Biscuitland

How To Be A Person

Kingpin Cribs

Single Documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Escape From Kabul Airport

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story

The Real Mo Farah

Specialist Factual

Aids: The Unheard Tapes

The Green Planet

How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone

News Coverage

Bbc News At Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine

Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview

Sport

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Uefa Women’s Euro 2022

Wimbledon 2022

Live Event

Concert For Ukraine

Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace

The State Funeral Of Hm Queen Elizabeth II

Voting for the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award – the only award voted for by the British public – opens in April.

Meanwhile the list of BAFTA TV Craft nominations is available on bafta.org