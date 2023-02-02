Brassic is to return to Sky and NOW for a fifth series, it has been announced.

The hit comedy show will be back with new episodes later in 2023, available on Sky Max and streaming service NOW.

A teaser for series five shares: “Reeling from the dramatic events of the series 4 finale, Vinnie and the gang face big repercussions from their entanglements with the dangerous McDonagh brothers and powerful drug buyer Manolito.

“With both criminal big-wigs now on his case, Vinnie needs to negotiate his exit strategy – and fast. But there’s a lot on his mind, especially as he’s still trying to figure out what the hell is going on between him and Erin. Can they ever actually be together, and does she really want to share this unhinged and dangerous life with him?”

David Livingstone, exec producer for Brassic said: “Who can believe it. Series five. The only way to go on is to be more audacious and more ambitious than ever. Nobody is resting on their laurels. Five will be our best yet. It’s classic Brassic.”

Brassic‘s new series forms part of sky’s newly announced 2023 comedy line up which also includes a one-off special of Intelligence with and Jennifer Saunders and Danny Dyer’s comedy debut in new show Mr Bigstuff.

Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy at Sky Studios said: “2023 is going to be a blistering year for comedy on Sky. With returning favourites like Brassic and a crop of box fresh shows, with undeniably dynamic talent, Sky continues to be the home of UK comedy”

