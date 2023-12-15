Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win returns to TV with a brand new series in 2024.

The groundbreaking format with a never-ending money ladder allows contestants to win the world’s first unlimited jackpot.

When is Limitless Win back on TV?

The new series of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win begins on Saturday, 6 January at 8:30PM on ITV1.

You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX.

This is the first of two new series announced by the broadcaster.

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win on ITV and ITV Hub ©ITV

How does Ant & Dec’s game show work?

The revamped and now larger-than-life never-ending money ladder offers contestants a chance to tackle a variety of number-based questions. Queries range from the number of segments in a chocolate orange to the length of a man’s size 10 foot in centimetres, and even the count of fingers and thumbs visible in The Mona Lisa. Hosts Ant and Dec will be there to assist contestants as they try their best to ascend the Limitless ladder.

Each correct answer adds to the contestant’s cash total. However, overshooting the correct number by even one results in a dramatic exit from the game without any winnings. The series, featuring an array of challenging new questions, including musical ones, promises to have viewers actively engaged and yelling answers at their screens.

As contestants reach new heights on the ladder, the stakes get higher, with substantial cash prizes awaiting the winners.

Ant said: “We’re so happy that Limitless Win has been such a hit with the viewers, we love making it. It’s such a thrilling and emotional roller coaster of a show we can’t wait to make more.”

Dec added: “We’re bracing ourselves for another two series of high tension and nail-biting drama as more contestants take on the Limitless ladder. We’re excited to see how high they can climb now they’re so much more familiar with the show. Bring it on!”

Apply for Limitless Win

You can find information on how to apply for Limitless Win here for the new series.

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win airs on ITV1 and ITVX.