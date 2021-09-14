Apply for Ant & Dec's new ITV game show with 'limitless jackpot'

Applications are open now for Ant & Dec's new ITV game show Limitless Win.

The new show, which is set to air on TV in 2022, will feature pairs of contestants competing for a limitless jackpot.

ITV say: "Every question is an opportunity to climb the endless money ladder and reach the big money, but only a correct answer banks the cash.

"Push their luck too far and they’ll crash out of the game and lose it all. Packed with drama, jeopardy and real emotion, it’s quite literally the biggest prize ever conceived."

Apply for Ant & Dec's Limitless Win

Applications are now open for the new quiz show with ITV asking: "We’re looking for confident, daring and fun teams-of-two to take part in a brand new prime time ITV game show with a LIFE-CHANGING cash prize.

"Do you have... Nerves of Steel? Good General Knowledge? A Risk Taking Attitude."

You can apply online now HERE.

You must be at least 18 yeas old to take part. Applications close Friday, 17 September.

Ant said: "We’re genuinely so excited to launch this new series... We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Dec added: "It’s been a number of years since we launched a brand new TV format, it’s not something we do very often!

"But we’ve hit on something that is ground breaking and innovative, and that’s why we are so excited to host this series and bring it to the nation."

Ant & Dec's Limitless will air on ITV and ITV Hub in 2022.