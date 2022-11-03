Freya Skye to represent United Kingdom at 2022 Junior Eurovision Song contest

The BBC has unveiled the United Kingdom’s entry at the 2022 Junior Eurovision Song contest

Taking part for the first time since 2005, the UK entry will be 13 year-old Freya Skye with the song Lose My Head.

The BBC share: “Freya developed a love of singing after receiving a karaoke machine as a present when she was five. During lockdown, the singer-songwriter took the opportunity to release her debut single and write more songs, including I Love The Way, which featured on BBC Introducing.

“In her spare time Freya enjoys cuddling up with her dog Ruby and watching movies, teaching herself the piano and following her favourite football team, Tottenham Hotspur.”

Freya discovered she’d be representing the UK after a surprise visit to a London theatre where she met Lucie Jones, who represented the UK at Eurovision in 2017.

Freya said: “I couldn’t believe it when I found out. I was not expecting it at all, it still doesn’t feel real that I’m going to be representing the UK.

“I feel so lucky to have been given the opportunity to be a part of something so exciting. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I’m going to go and give it my everything and I hope to do the UK proud.”

Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children’s and Education, says: “Freya is an amazing talent and she immediately stood out. Her voice is incredible so we knew she would be able to showcase such a big song. She’s also a very special, self-effacing young lady who will be a great ambassador for the UK.”

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest is being broadcast on the BBC for the first time in the competition’s history. It will air on BBC One, CBBC and BBC iPlayer.

The contest for youngsters aged between nine and 14 will take place on Sunday, 11 December 2022 in Yerevan, Armenia, following Maléna’s winning performance in 2021 with Qami Qami.