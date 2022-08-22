Channel 4 has announced a raft of new programming as part of its 40th anniversary.

The channel says the show in its Truth and Dare Season "are set to do what Channel 4 was created for: to give voice to the unheard, say the unsayable and show the unseen."

They include a satirical musical about Prince Andrew, written and starring Kieran Hodgson with original music co-written by Freddie Tapner.

Channel 4 share: "The story centres on the key events, relationships, and controversies of Andrew’s life, including a reimagining of the former-HRH’s bombshell interview with Emily Maitlis in which the man behind the headlines faces the music."

The season will also include a revival of Friday Night Live, the much-loved Channel 4 show that made household names of Ben Elton, French and Saunders, Julian Clary, Fry and Laurie and Jo Brand.

Further shows announced today are documentaries including The ‘80s: The Future is Now (w/t), charting the role of Britain in shaping much about our modern world during the 80’s, and What is a Woman? (w/t), which Channel 4 say "will test the limits of free speech in the UK today".

Meanwhile Frankie Boyle: Monarchy will see the comedian turn his wry eye to the state of the British monarchy and its future while Art Trouble (w/t) will feature Jimmy Carr presenting an "arts event like no other that will include stunts, surprises and special guests".

Channel 4's Ian Katz said: "From musical satire about Prince Andrew to an exploration of cancel culture in art via men with very large penises, this season shows that Channel 4 is still as mischievous, disruptive and distinctive as when it was born 40 years ago.

"Instead of a nostalgia-thon of highlights from the last four decades, we are celebrating with a collection of irreverent, thought-provoking and hugely entertaining shows that no other broadcaster would air. If we must age, we plan to do it disgracefully."