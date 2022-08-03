Plebs' final feature-length special to premiere on ITVX this autumn

The final instalment of ITV comedy Plebs will arrive this autumn.

First airing in 2013, Plebs follows the young residents of ancient Rome and has proved a huge hit with viewers.

Following the end of season five it was previously confirmed the show would end with a final feature-length special.

Plebs: Barbarian Invasion will premiere on ITV’s new streaming service ITVX for free this autumn with a release date to be announced.

A teaser shares: “Marcus, Grumio, Jason and Aurelius join the army in peace-time, hoping to win respect, romance and discounts at participating restaurants.

“But when war’s declared, they’re sent to fight on the front line for a cause they don’t believe in. Now their main interest is the struggle for survival…

“The journey takes our new recruits from their humdrum lives in Rome to the army garrison and tribal villages on the Empire’s edge.”

Returning to the cast are Tom Rosenthal, Ryan Sampson, Jon Pointing and Tom Basden, along with Karl Theobald as series regular Landlord.

Joining them for the finale are Patrick Baladi (The Office/Breeders) as Roman commander General Diomedes, Tori Allen-Martin (London Kill/Here We Go) as warrior queen Barbronelda and Kåre Conradi (Norsemen) as Barbarian leader Segimundus.

Co-producer Sam Leifer said previously: “After five series, we wanted to go out with a bang. So we’re sending the plebs off to join the army. Unsurprisingly, they won’t cover themselves in glory or return as conquering heroes.

“Personally, I’m looking forward to watching Tom crawling on his hands and knees through the mud.”

