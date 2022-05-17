A new Channel 4 show will see a group of contestants competing to win a cash prize by going back to basics.

Inspired by the story of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, in Tempting Fortune the only test a group of 12 strangers living in paradise will face is simple: to resist.

Advertisements

Channel 4 share: "Arriving with basic survival gear the group will think they have what it takes to become heroes of the latest reality adventure show. But in order to win the substantial cash prize they will have to resist the temptation to spend any of it, in the ultimate test of willpower.

"When the novelty of sleeping in the wilderness, bathing in rivers and eating their dull rations wears off, they will find out that all they crave is awaiting them. Their wilderness will be full of expensive enticements and at every turn a mirage of home comforts will tempt them to indulge in the luxury on offer.

"All of their whims and wishes are there for the taking, but everything has a price. Giving in to temptation will come at a cost and reduce the prize fund for everyone. The only way to win is to resist."

Tempting Fortune will debut in the UK on Channel 4.

Sanjay Singhal, chief executive of producers Voltage TV, said: “In the age of instant gratification, where almost anything can be ordered with a simple click, this innovative and epic new format asks whether 12 ordinary people can resist temptation and support each other, for the greater good of the team.

"Tempting Fortune is a bold and challenging series, building on Voltage TVs past success, of exploring complex societal issues within entertaining and innovative programming.”

Advertisements

Jonny Rothery, commissioning editor for Entertainment at Channel 4 added: “Tempting Fortune really stands out as a new twist on the adventure format. Not only will we be taken with our cast on an extraordinary adventure but seeing them tested by the very visual mirage temptations will have us all shouting at the TV questioning why someone would pay £5000 for an ice-cold beer.“

In the US, the series will air exclusively on The Roku Channel.