Munya Chawawa and Yung Filly will host a BBC Three spin-off show to new BBC One series Freeze the Fear.

New entertainment reality show Freeze the Fear will follow a group of celebrities on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, where they will face a unique test of mental strength like no other, under the guidance of extreme athlete Wim Hof.

While the main series airs on BBC One, Munya and Filly Get Chill will offer a fresh and light-hearted take on the challenges in a BBC Three sister show.

The BBC share: "In each episode, presenters and viral comedy stars, Munya and Filly will immerse themselves in the sub-zero temperatures and take on Wim’s challenges, from breathing exercises to ice baths and beyond.

"They’ll have the chance to collaborate musically with Wim (who loves a singsong) and they have lots of pranks for each other and the celebs in store.

"The BBC Three sister show will be filmed within the tented village that the celebrities are inhabiting, alongside the filming of the BBC One series, with behind-the-scenes content and exclusive access to the celebrities and hosts. Each episode will also see friends, Munya and Filly go head-to-head as they take on one of the adrenaline stunts or cold challenges set by Wim."

Munya Chawawa said: “When the BBC cold me about this show, ice said: 'there's snow way I'm doing that!'.

"However, I'm gonna go out on a Wim and say it's one of the best things I've ever done; good luck taking your eyes Hof the screen!”

Yung Filly added: “I had a great opportunity to not only create some of the great content I have done to date but to also create memories I will cherish for the rest of life. Really can’t wait for you to watch this show.”

Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three commented: "Munya and Filly Get Chilly on BBC Three is a brilliantly titled and brilliantly entertaining companion to the main show. Both are top comedy talents that we’re really happy to work with and this series is going to be a great way for audiences to dive deeper into Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof."

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof will be fronted by Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack and promises genuine reality, high drama, jeopardy and plenty of laughs.

The celebrities taking part include musical theatre legend Alfie Boe OBE, songwriter and footballer Chelcee Grimes, Strictly professional dancer Dianne Buswell and TV presenter Gabby Logan MBE.

They're joined by Welsh weatherman and drummer Owain Wyn Evans, former captain of France’s national team Patrice Evra, rapper Professor Green and actress Tamzin Outhwaite.

The series will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in Spring 2022.