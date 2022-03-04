Freeze the Fear: Meet the celebrity line up of new BBC One series

The celebrity line up has been revealed for new BBC One series Freeze the Fear, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack.

Extreme athlete Wim Hof, aka 'The Iceman', will lead the celebs as they undertake a series of challenges that will test them to their limits, both physically and mentally.

The group will be living together in a tented village in sub-zero temperatures, surrounded by spectacular, icy scenes of Northern Italy. Each week will see them take on various challenges, which gradually become more daring as the series progresses.

Freeze the Fear line up

The celebrities taking part are:

Musical theatre legend Alfie Boe OBE

Singer/songwriter, TV presenter and footballer, Chelcee Grimes

Strictly professional dancer, Dianne Buswell

Sports TV presenter and former international rhythmic gymnast Gabby Logan MBE

Welsh weatherman Owain Wyn Evans

French footballer and coach Patrice Evra

Rapper and mental health advocate Professor Green

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Spring with a start date to be announced.

A BBC Three spin-off show will accompany the BBC One series, with further details to be announced.

Speaking about the show previously, Wim Hof said: “I’ve dedicated my life to discovering how to become happier, healthier and stronger, and anything I can do, you can do too.

"It’s a dream come true to be making this show with the BBC and share what I’ve learnt with millions of people. I am going to show this group of celebrities that the cold is a doorway to their soul and if they use the power of their mind anything is possible.”

Holly Willoughby added: "Lee is a favourite in our house because he’s so hilariously funny and I’ve been a fan of Wim for a long time – he’s a genius who’s incredibly passionate about helping others."

And Lee Mack quipped: “My passions in life are Wim Hof, watching ‘This Morning’ in my undies, sub-zero temperatures, looking at celebrities sitting in cold water and free hotels. But trying to find a show that combines these has proved tricky. Finally I’ve found one.”