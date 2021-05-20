The line up of contestants making up the Taskmaster cast for season 12 have been confirmed.

The twelfth series will once again see creator Alex Horne back alongside Greg Davies as the incomparable and all-powerful Taskmaster.

The show is scheduled to air air later this year on Channel 4 fresh from the end of series 11 this week.

Meet the line up below!

Taskmaster series 12 cast

Hoping to impress the Taskmaster and be crowned the next champion are:

Comedian, writer, and actor Alan Davies (QI, BBC Two)

Comedian, writer and actor Desiree Burch (Live At The Apollo, BBC One)

BAFTA nominated comedian Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen, BBC Three)

BAFTA winning impressionist and actor Morgana Robinson (The Morgana Show, Channel 4)

Writer, presenter and professional poker player Victoria Coren Mitchell (Only Connect, BBC Two).

As always, the five elite comedy minds await their chance to impress the Taskmaster who will deliver his merciless verdicts on their efforts before administering points and awarding the ultimate prize in entertainment, and all time; a gold representation of his own head.

Wax seals will open, dreams will be made and/or broken, and Little Alex Horne will be wrapped around his master’s little finger diligently taking notes, recording times and offering very little assistance.

Meanwhile 2021 will also see a second Champion of Champions spin-off.

Not content with just putting a fresh bunch of hopefuls through their paces, this year will also see the uncompromising Taskmaster uphold tradition and invite the winners of series six to ten to a brand-new Champion of Champions tournament.

Richard Herring, Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders, and Ed Gamble will take part as they have the opportunity to battle it out once more. An air date for the Champions spin-off is to be confirmed.

Taskmaster airs on Channel 4. You can watch episodes online via All 4 here.

