Gavin & Stacey could return for new episodes, hints BBC

Gavin and Stacey could be back for more new episodes, the BBC has teased.

Last Christmas Day saw a one-off special of the hit BBC sitcom 10 years after it last aired.

The episode, which peaked at 12.3 million viewers, ended on a cliff hanger as Ruth Jones' Nessa character proposed to Smithy, played by James Corden.

While Gavin & Stacey won't return for 2020, the BBC has hinted more episodes could be on their way in the future.

Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore told the BBC News of Gavin and Stacey's return: "That wasn't something that was going to happen this year," before adding: "One day."

Fans of the sitcom previously begged for a fourth season after the Christmas special.

Following the one-off special, Ruth wouldn't rule out more new episodes of the show.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I do say never say never, as while we did make it work that was after three years of trying to find time when we could sit down and write it.

"Obviously with the way it ends, there is room for more. It’s a shame we didn’t have more time when we were writing so we could have written more, then have it all ready to go."

For now, watch this space.

You can watch Gavin and Stacey's Christmas special online now via BBC iPlayer.

The original 3 series are also available to stream in full.