A third professional dancer has been named in the ongoing investigation into Strictly Come Dancing, and the drama continues to unfold.

Insiders have revealed that the name of this male dancer, who no longer graces the BBC show, has been passed to lawyers.

This bombshell comes hot on the heels of serious allegations against Strictly professionals Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice, both of whom have now left the show.

Zara McDermott & Grazio Di Prima. Credit: BBC/Ray Burniston

A source shared with The Sun: “A Professional’s name has surfaced, alongside Giovanni and Graziano. He’s no longer part of the show but has been named as a person of interest. Discussions are ongoing, and more individuals need to be interviewed.”

“A dossier is being compiled to be handed over to the BBC.”

It follows the axing of Graziano after claims emerged about his training with celebrity partner Zara McDermott.

Meanwhile, Giovanni exited the show earlier this year after allegations made by his celeb partner Amanda Abbington.

Zara yesterday broke her silence about her Strictly experience.

In an emotional Instagram post, she called her time on the show a “dream come true” but said her “experience inside the training room was very different.”

In response to the swirling scandal, the BBC has rolled out new measures to safeguard this year’s Strictly contestants.

From now on, a member of the production team will be present in rehearsal rooms at all times, and there’s a ramp-up in welfare support for everyone involved.

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will air in the autumn on BBC One.