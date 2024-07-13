Advertisements

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Graziano Di Prima has announced he’s leaving the show after allegations of gross misconduct.

The Italian dancer shared a heartfelt statement expressing his regret over the situation.

Reports suggest that Graziano was let go from the BBC One hit show following accusations of inappropriate behaviour towards one of his former dance partners.

Zara McDermott & Grazio Di Prima. Credit: BBC/Ray Burniston

In a statement posted on Instagram, Graziano said, “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.”

He added, “Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away.

“While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

“I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story.”

Graziano joined Strictly in 2018 and danced with celebrities like radio DJ Vick Hope, Loose Women panellist Judi Love, TV presenter Kym Marsh, and Love Island star Zara McDermott.

The BBC confirmed his exit, stating, “We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.”

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

The spokesperson added, “While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate.”

This news follows the announcement that Giovanni Pernice would also not be part of the new season amid allegations about his teaching methods.

Giovanni has dismissed claims of “abusive or threatening behaviour” as “simply false”.

The new series of Strictly is due to launch in September.

The show recently announced the return of Aljaž Škorjanec to the show after a two year break.