Giovanni Pernice breaks silence on Strictly exit

Giovanni Pernice has spoken out after his exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

In a message posted to Instagram, he branded accusations made against him as “simply false” and told fans he looked forward to “clearing my name.

Giovanni wrote: “Every week, there are totally untrue stories about me in the media.

“As you know, I have always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. The latest accusations are simply false.

“I am cooperating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth. As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.

“I am so happy to be back on tour. Thank you all for your continued support – you messages and love mean so very much to me. I will hopefully see many of you very soon and I look forward to clearing my name.”

Professional dancer Giovanni is said to be at the centre of a BBC probe following claims of misconduct by his Strictly partner Amanda Abbington and two other women.

Amanda Abbington & Giovanni Pernice. Credit: BBC/Ray Burniston

It was confirmed earlier this month that Giovanni has departed the show’s pro dancer team after nine years.

The BBC said previously “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.”

The statement continued: “Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.”

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will air this autumn on BBC One.