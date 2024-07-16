The BBC has announced some big changes to this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

It follows the departure of pros Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima amid claims of misconduct.

Zara McDermott, Graziano’s former celebrity partner, this week spoke out about “incredibly distressing” incidents in the training room.

Now the BBC is making significant changes to improve welfare and support on the show, following the concerns that have focused on training and rehearsals.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

To address these, they are introducing several new measures.

They will include making sure a member of the production team will always be present during all training room rehearsals.

Producers are also adding two new roles dedicated to welfare support: a Celebrity Welfare Producer and a Professional Dancer Welfare Producer.

Additionally, further training will be provided for the production team and crew.

The channel said they take duty of care extremely seriously, updating processes annually and keeping them under constant review.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s Director of Unscripted, said: “Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for the vast majority of those who have taken part, if issues are raised with us, or we’re made aware of inappropriate behaviour, we will always take that seriously and act.

“Concerns that have arisen have been fundamentally related to training and rehearsals. The decisive steps we have taken and are announced today, act to further strengthen the welfare and support in place for everyone involved with this production.”

The brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing begins this autumn on BBC One.