Zara McDermott breaks silence on Graziano Di Prima’s Strictly exit

Zara McDermott has finally spoken out about Graziano Di Prima’s controversial exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Love Island star took to Instagram today to address the shocking allegations against the professional dancer.

The pair danced together in the 2023 series where they were fifth to be eliminated.

In a heartfelt statement, Zara, explained her silence up until now, admitting she was “scared to speak up.”

Zara McDermott. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

She wrote, “I felt it was right that I post something regarding the recent media reports.”

“Strictly is one of the most magical shows on TV and one that I dreamt of being on since I was a little girl.”

Zara shared that being invited to join the show was a dream come true for her.

“I fully understood how much commitment and hard work would be needed on the show and I was ready to put in whatever it took,” she said.

While praising her fellow contestants and the production team as “amazing to work with,” Zara revealed that her “experience inside the training room was very different.”

She continued, “Reports have been made about my treatment on the show, and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.”

Zara confessed that fear had kept her silent, worrying about public backlash, her future, and victim shaming.

“But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.”

Zara also criticised societal pressures that make it difficult for people to speak up, especially in the age of social media.

“This is something I’ve seen through working with countless women on my documentaries,” she added.

She thanked the BBC and BBC Studios for their swift action and high level of support, and expressed gratitude to everyone who reached out to her.

“Love, always. Zara,” she signed off.

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return for its landmark 20th series in the autumn.