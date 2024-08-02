Survivor UK ‘AXED by the BBC after one series’

Survivor UK has reportedly been dropped by the BBC after months of questions over its fate.

The iconic reality show made a return to British TV screens last year on BBC One.

However the show struggled in the ratings in a competitive Saturday night slot.

Survivor aired right after Strictly Come Dancing in the autumn, averaging an audience of around 2.5 million viewers.

In January it was revealed that work was underway on a ‘potential’ second series, with casting open for contestants.

But those applications soon closed and now the Daily Mail say there will be no further series.

A source told the newspaper: “It was clear at the time it went out the show was not a hit. They threw everything at it, but although a lot had been changed, and many years had gone by since it was last on, it still did not work.”

It comes after host of the reboot Joel Dommett said he was keen for the format to be given another shot.

In an interview with the Metro newspaper, Joel said of a potential new season: “Fingers crossed, there’s a lot of stuff that we would do slightly differently.

“Like with every first series, it’s hard, so I think a second series would be amazing.

“Everyone seems to really love it, so I’m excited that – hopefully – [we get to] do another one.”

The new series of Survivor last year saw 18 participants in the scenic Dominican Republic.

Divided into two rival tribes, they lived on secluded beaches, constructed their own temporary shelters, withstood the elements, and undertook significant challenges for prized rewards or immunity.

Ultimately just one contestant was crowned the winner, taking home a £100,000 prize.