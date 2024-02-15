Strictly stars Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach address romance rumours

Strictly Come Dancing contestants Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach have finally opened up about the ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship.

The pair, who have been at the centre of romance rumours for weeks, appeared at the TV Choice Awards this week – opting to walk the red carpet separately.

Bobby, known for his role in EastEnders, was full of praise for Ellie, calling her “beautiful” and “amazing,” and lauding her dancing skills.

Bobby Brazier. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

He told The Sun: “Ellie is a sweetheart, look at her…she’s beautiful, she’s amazing, she’s good at what she does. She’s a good dancer. She is a lovely lovely friend of mine.”

However, when pressed about the nature of their relationship, Bobby remained elusive but leaving room for speculation by adding, “She’s a lovely, lovely, lovely friend of mine.”

Further questions about whether their relationship might develop into something more were met with cryptic responses.

Bobby mentioned: “I don’t know…you’ll have to see what she says,” and sidestepped questions about his openness to a romantic relationship by highlighting his focus on career, personal, and “Godly things,” as well as his return to EastEnders.

Ellie Leach. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Ellie, who recently revealed a new project after her Strictly win, did not outright deny the rumours.

She said: “We’re all on tour together, it’s been really nice to actually spend time with each other. During the show, you’re with your partner all the time really and you don’t really get to see any of the other pros or the celebrities.

“So on tour we have really bonded and it does feel like a big family. It’s been so much fun.”

Both stars’ comments have added fuel to the fire of speculation, leaving fans eagerly waiting for any confirmation of a budding romance.

Yet, for now, both Bobby and Ellie are keeping the details of their relationship close to the chest, focusing on their careers and the friendships formed through their Strictly experience.