Ellie Leach announces new career move after Strictly win

Ellie Leach has announced her first acting role since winning Strictly Come Dancing.

Coronation Street star Ellie and professional partner Vito Coppola lifted the glitterball last December on BBC One.

Now Ellie has announced she is hitting the road in the tour of new stage show Cluedo 2.

Ellie will be making her stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett in the show, which celebrates the 75th anniversary of the classic Hasbro board game Cluedo.

The tour kicks off at Richmond Theatre on 29 February and will visit various theatres across the UK, concluding in July.

Ellie said: “After an incredible year I’m so excited to join the cast of Cluedo 2. I am delighted to make my stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett and I can’t wait to work with Jason and the talented cast.”

Starring alongside Ellie will be leading West End actor and TV favourite Jason Durr. Most recently seen as David Hide in BBC One’s Casualty, (a role he played for seven years from 2016), audiences will also recognise Jason from his numerous other roles, including the motorbike riding policeman Mike Bradley from ITV’s hugely popular series, Heartbeat.

Jason Durr added: “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of Cluedo 2 as Colonel Mustard. I was a huge fan of the Cluedo board game as a child and the Colonel is such a great character.”

The production boasts a script by BAFTA Award-winning writers Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran and direction by Mark Bell, known for The Play That Goes Wrong and A Comedy About a Bank Robbery.

As the death toll rises, a vibrant cast of characters – The Honourable Mrs Emerald Peacock, Colonel Eugene Mustard, ‘Professor’ Alex Plum, Miss Annabel Scarlett, ‘The Reverend’ Hal Green, and the housekeeper Mrs White – navigate through the mansion, dodging danger and attempting to outlast the night’s unseen assailant.

Cluedo 2 ensures a gripping experience, holding the audience’s attention to the very end. This theatrical journey invites sleuths young and old, from 8 to 80 and beyond, to piece together the mystery, following the trail of clues to uncover the identity of the culprit, the weapon of choice, and the location of the crime.

For more information, visit cluedostageplay.com