Squid Game The Challenge renewed for season two

Netflix has officially confirmed a second season of the colossal reality competition series Squid Game: The Challenge.

The news comes ahead of the season one finale release tonight. The last episode, eagerly awaited by fans worldwide, will see the winner walking away with an astounding prize of $4.56 million.

The show has achieved monumental success, clinching the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list for two consecutive weeks immediately after its release. Its popularity has soared globally, featuring in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series said: “There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at Netflix.

“We’re so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series.”

Casting for the second series is open now.

About Squid Game: The Challenge

In a daring format, 456 players enter the competition, vying for the life-altering $4.56 million prize.

The show features games inspired by the original Squid Game series, with new, unexpected twists. Contestants’ strategies, alliances, and character are rigorously tested, as competitors are systematically eliminated.

Season one ran for ten episodes and is produced by Studio Lambert & The Garden.

The original scripted drama, Squid Game, set records as Netflix’s most popular series ever, with over 1.65 billion view hours within the first 28 days of its premiere in September 2021. The series was renewed for a second season, promising another round of intense drama.

In addition to the series, Netflix is expanding the Squid Game universe with Squid Game: The Trials, a live fan experience starting December 6 in Los Angeles. This immersive event allows fans to engage in challenges inspired by the show. Additionally, Netflix is developing a video game set in the Squid Game universe.

