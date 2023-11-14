Welcome to Wrexham renewed for third season on Disney+

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham has been renewed for a third season on Disney+.

The Emmy-nominated hit docuseries will premiere in Spring 2024 in the UK and Ireland.

For now, the series gears up to conclude its second season on 15 November.

In the gripping final episode of the current season, titled Up the Town?, Wrexham AFC faces a pivotal moment – a shot at promotion or the daunting prospect of playoffs.

The series, lauded for its compelling narrative, follows the journey of actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in their quest to restore the glory of Wrexham AFC, one of football’s oldest and most storied teams. Currently, Season 1 is in the running for six Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment said: “The wild global success of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ is a testament to the courage and vision of Rob and Ryan, the dogged spirit of the Red Dragons, and the hope and devotion of the people of Wrexham.

“It’s a story that has only begun to be told and one that everyone can continue to follow along with in the third season. Our thanks to the creative team who captured these thrilling moments and everyone who achieved what seemed impossible only a short time ago.”

The story began in 2020 when McElhenney and Reynolds acquired the 5th tier Red Dragons, aiming to transform the club into a global underdog story. Season 2 follows the team’s intense battle for promotion from the National League and their struggle with the newfound attention.

Welcome to Wrexham offers a unique perspective from Hollywood to Wales, covering various facets of the football club and the town of Wrexham. Season 2 features McElhenney and Reynolds managing the third oldest professional football club in the world, showcasing the aspirations and challenges of a working-class town in North Wales, UK.

Watch seasons one and two now on Disney+.