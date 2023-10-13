Rylan to host new reality series Hot Mess Summer on Prime Video

Rylan is to host brand new reality series Hot Mess Summer on Prime Video.

In this new show, eight fun-loving Brits, known for their wild nights out, will face a unique challenge: spending the summer on the opposite side of the bar, taking charge of one of Zante’s most bustling party venues.

A teaser shares: “The eight hedonists all think they’re coming for a summer of fun, but have really been nominated by their friends—who are sick of their antics on nights out—to successfully run the bar at the height of holiday season, doing everything from mixing cocktails to cleaning toilets.

“If they can work together and resist temptation they could share a big cash prize. But that’s easier said than done for these hilarious Hot Messes…”

Rylan said: “Hot Mess Summer is going to be funny, entertaining, chaotic and everything you’d expect from a Zante bar. But our eight party lovers are hopefully going to take away real life lessons as they go from being the party animal to having instrumental roles in running a successful bar. All I’ll say is that it’s not as easy as it sounds…”

Managing director of production company Naked, Tom O’Brien, added: “Hot Mess Summer is a wild, totally unfiltered, heart-warming summer success story, with an unforgettable cast and an epic rug-pull reveal. Thanks to Prime Video, who have been great new partners for us, too.”

Hot Mess Summer will launch on Prime Video in 2024.