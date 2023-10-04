Prime Video has announced a new all-access documentary telling the story of four British boxing legends.

Four Kings will examine the notorious rivalry between British boxing legends Chris Eubank, Nigel Benn, Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno.

The four-part series from producers Workerbee will debut in 2024 on the streaming service.

Four Kings chronicles the remarkable journey of four individuals hailing from a London neighborhood, whose extraordinary achievements ushered in a golden era for British boxing and reshaped perceptions of black athletes in the UK. This compelling series unfolds the narrative of how these iconic boxers orchestrated an unforgettable week in British boxing history, captivating a staggering half a billion television viewers in a single week back in 1991.

Fast forward three decades, the show delves deep into the enduring rivalries of Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, as well as Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno. Through a compelling blend of archival footage showcasing their electrifying clashes that mesmerized global audiences, and exclusive interviews offering poignant insights into their personal struggles with mental health beyond the spotlight, Four Kings revisits a pivotal era in British sports history.

Frank Bruno said: “I was delighted and honoured to be part of this film. This period of time in boxing history was a special time and each of the 4 individual stories interwoven was part of World Boxing folklore. Each of us had our own “character” in and out of the ring which kept the boxing and non-boxing fans hooked around the TV or desperate to get actual tickets for the fights. The boxing world has moved on some say for the better but this is a unique story. If it was fiction it would be a best seller. Will we see four boxers like us boxing in the same period ever again? I doubt it. I still say to people, have a look at the fights of that period including mine and show your younger family. You know wot I mean ‘arry!”

Lennox Lewis added: “It is pretty special to have been on this journey through the 80s and 90s, and a privilege to share the story with Frank, Nigel & Chris on screen. Whilst we had our own lanes, our own processes and experiences, we had the combined desire to get to the top and we achieved that, in the process we made history as the first ones to do it for Britain and the rest have followed. Everybody knows what happened in the fights, but they didn’t see what led up to the fight, the rivalries were real, we all wanted to outdo each other, I’m excited that this series will give the public a chance to see behind the curtain.”

Chris Eubank said: “The Boxing Royalty. In the world of boxing, I’ve been called a champion, but for me, it goes beyond that—I am a king. Christopher Livingston Eubank, a name that echoes through the annals of the sport, isn’t just about winning in the ring; it’s about being a true King, both inside and outside of the squared circle.

“My journey, from a modest beginning to becoming a legend in the boxing world, serves as an inspiration to many. But what truly sets me apart is my unwavering dedication to protecting and serving as a Reserve Deputy Marshal during my retirement. You see, being a king isn’t about personal glory; it’s about using your influence and power to make a positive impact on the world.

“Taking part in this series is a tremendous honour for me. It’s an opportunity to share my story and the values I hold dear. I’ve always said, “Leadership isn’t about telling others what to do; it’s about showing them how it’s done.” Through my journey, I hope to inspire others to strive for excellence, to embrace discipline and determination, and to realize that anyone can become a true king or queen in their own life.”

Nigel Benn added: “I really enjoyed the time I had with Frank and Chris expressing our hearts and being truthful about our careers and life.”