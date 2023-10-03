Prime Video has revealed the release date and a first look at its new limited series Expats.

The six-part series is created, written and directed by Lulu Wang and based on the internationally best-selling novel The Expatriates by Janice Y. K. Lee.

Expats will premiere on Prime Video on 26 January 2024.

Puri (Amelyn Pardenilla), Essie (Ruby Ruiz)

Expats stars Academy Award- and Emmy-winning actor Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, The Undoing), Sarayu Blue (Never Have I Ever, Blockers), Ji-young Yoo (The Sky Is Everywhere, Smoking Tigers), Brian Tee (Chicago Med, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows), and Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Fargo).

A teaser shares: “Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, Expats centres on three American women—Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo)—whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy.

“The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred.”

Sarayu Blue (Hilary Star)

The cast also features Brian Tee, who plays Margaret’s husband Clarke, and Jack Huston, who plays Hilary’s husband David.

Alongside Wang, the series is written by Alice Bell (The Beautiful Lie, The Slap), Vera Miao (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Gursimran Sandhu (Game of Thrones), and author Janice Y. K. Lee.