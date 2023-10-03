Only Murders in the Building renewed for fourth season on Disney+

Disney+ has confirmed a fourth season of its hit series Only Murders in the Building.

The highly anticipated finale of the critically acclaimed third season, and original two seasons, are streaming now on Disney+.

The show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez with the most recent episodes also featuring the legendary talents of multi-Oscar/Emmy winner Meryl Streep and Golden Globe nominee Paul Rudd.

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking).

Season three finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death.

Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!

You can stream the first two seasons in the UK on Disney+ UK here.

The show streams on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and on Disney+ in all other territories.

You can sign up for Disney+ UK here, currently priced at £7.99 a month of £79.90 a year.