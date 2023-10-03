All The Light We Cannot See Netflix release date and trailer

All the Light We Cannot See. Louis Hofmann as 16 Year Old Werner in episode 101 of All the Light We Cannot See. Credit: Katalin Vermes/Netflix © 2023

A release date and trailer have been revealed for new Netflix limited series All The Light We Cannot See

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, All The Light We Cannot See is directed by Shawn Levy and written by Steven Knight.

The limited series introduces newcomers Aria Mia Loberti and Nell Sutton as the older and younger Marie-Laure respectively, and stars Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc, Hugh Laurie as Uncle Etienne, Louis Hofmann as Werner, Lars Eidinger as Von Rumpel, and Marion Bailey as Madame Manec.

All the Light We Cannot See. Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure in episode 101 of All the Light We Cannot See. Credit: Doane Gregory/Netflix © 2023

The four-part series is released on Netflix from 2 November 2023.

For now, you can watch a first trailer below…

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, All The Light We Cannot See traces the journey of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl, and her father, Daniel LeBlanc. They embark on a perilous escape from German-occupied Paris, safeguarding a legendary diamond from the clutches of the Nazis.

Pursued relentlessly by a cruel Gestapo officer with selfish intentions for the precious stone, Marie-Laure and Daniel eventually find sanctuary in St. Malo, where they seek refuge with a reclusive uncle involved in clandestine radio broadcasts for the resistance.

Yet, within the once-idyllic seaside town, Marie-Laure’s path unexpectedly crosses with that of Werner, a brilliant teenager conscripted into Hitler’s regime to hunt down illegal broadcasts. Instead, he shares a clandestine connection with Marie-Laure and embraces her faith in humanity and the prospect of hope.

Skillfully interweaving the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner over the span of a decade, All The Light We Cannot See narrates a tale of the profound strength of human bonds—a radiant beacon capable of guiding us even through the darkest of times.

