Netflix has announced a new animated adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Twits.

Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Phil Johnston (Ralph Breaks the Internet), The Twits will come to the streamer in 2025.

It marks the first screen adaptation based on the Roald Dahl book of the same name which has been translated into 41 languages and sold 16 million copies worldwide.

A teaser shares: “Mr. and Mrs. Twit are the meanest, smelliest, nastiest people in the world who also happen to own and operate the most disgusting, most dangerous, most idiotic amusement park in the world, Twitlandia. But when the Twits rise to power in their town, two brave orphans and a family of magical animals are forced to become as tricky as the Twits in order to save the city.

“A hysterically funny, wild ride of a film (chock-full of the Twits’ beloved tricks–from the Wormy Spaghetti to the Dreaded Shrinks), The Twits is also a story for our times, about the never-ending battle between cruelty and empathy.”

Writer and director Phil Johnson said: “I’ve always been attracted to reprehensible characters. I don’t know what this says about me, and I really don’t want to look into it. Point is, The Twits was my favourite book when I was a kid. I love the Twits and their terrible tricks.

“I love that they lack self-awareness and personal hygiene and any inkling of human decency. And I love this movie because it reminds us that twits like the Twits, whose default emotions are anger and vengeance, can’t be allowed to win in our world.”

The Twits will be Netflix’s first animated release in an exciting line-up of adaptations of iconic Roald Dahl stories, including Wes Anderson’s upcoming live action short film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, as well as an animated Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company in September 2021.

