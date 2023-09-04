The Crown Season six is on its way – here’s all you need to know about the final instalment of the Netflix show.

The Crown depicts the life and reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding in 1947 through to the turn of the century.

From the cast to the latest on the new season release date, here’s all about the upcoming last outing…

Elizabeth Debicki. Credit: Netflix

The Crown Season 6 release date

Netflix has confirmed The Crown series 6 will be released in the UK at the end of 2023 with an exact release date to be announced.

For now, series 1-5 are currently available to stream on Netflix right now here.

It was announced in 2020 that the sixth season would be the show’s last.

Writer and creator Peter Morgan said: “As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.”

Who’s on the cast?

Season 6 of The Crown on Netflix will cover the period from the late 1990s to early 00s.

Imelda Staunton will continue in the role of Queen Elizabeth II.

The main cast will feature Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Also on the cast, James Murray plays Prince Andrew, Sam Woolf plays Prince Edward, Ed McVey plays Prince William, Meg Bellamy plays Kate Middleton and Luther Ford plays Prince Harry.

Khalid Abdalla will play Dodi Fayed with Salim Daw as his rather, Mohamed Al-Fayed.

Bertie Carvel will play Tony Blair with Lydia Leonard as wife Cherie Blair.

The drama, about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, first debuted in 2016.

A teaser of the most recent fifth season shares: “As Queen Elizabeth II approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire.

“Yet new challenges are on the horizon. The collapse of the Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong signals a seismic shift in the international order presenting both obstacles and opportunities. Meanwhile, trouble is brewing closer to home.”