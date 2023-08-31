Bodies release date and trailer for new Netflix drama with Stephen Graham

New police drama Bodies is on its way to Netflix.

The eight-part series tells the story of four detectives in four different time periods investigating the murder of the same victim.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen’s Gambit, See How They Run), Shira Haas (Unorthodox, Shtisel), Amaka Okafor (The Responder, Greatest Days) and Kyle Soller (The Inheritance, Andor) play the detectives with Stephen Graham (Time, Help) plays Elias Mannix, a central character to the story.

Bodies. Kyle Soller as DI Hillinghead in Bodies. Credit: Matt Towers/Netflix © 2023.

Bodies will drop on Netflix on Thursday, 19 October.

A teaser shares: “Four detectives. Four timelines. One body. Based on the mind-bending graphic novel by Si Spencer, Bodies is a police procedural with a twist.

“When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London’s East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each period must investigate.

“As connections are drawn across the decades, the detectives soon discover their investigations are linked, and an enigmatic political leader – Elias Mannix – becomes increasingly central. Did he have a part to play in the murder? Or is something far more sinister at play? To solve the mystery, our four detectives must somehow collaborate and uncover a conspiracy spanning over 150 years.”

You can watch a first teaser trailer below…

