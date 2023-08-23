Jack Whitehall and dad Michael to star in new Netflix series

Jack Whitehall and his dad Michael are to star in a new Netflix series.

Titled Fatherhood With My Father, the four-part show will see Jack embark on one of life’s great journeys as he is about to become a father for the first time.

A teaser shares: “Fatherhood With My Father will reunite Jack with his father Michael on a path of discovery and adventure as they try to crack the answers to parenthood’s endless questions.

“In their own inimitable and hilarious way, Jack and Michael will travel the world, examining what fatherhood means across the globe, discussing the Dad that Michael is and the one that Jack wants to be.”

Produced by Jackpot Productions, the show will be directed by Paul Taylor.

Further details including a release date are to be announced.