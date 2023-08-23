A host of music stars will appear in a brand new documentary series on Disney+.

Titled Camden, the show is produced by Lightbox in association with Day One Pictures and Dua Lipa’s production company Radical22.

It will feature music icons whose lives were changed forever by this tiny part of London. The series director is Academy-Award-winner Asif Kapadia.

Confirmed to feature in the series are Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Pete Doherty, Mark Ronson, Questlove, Little Simz, Nile Rodgers, Boy George, Yungblud, Black Eyed Peas, Jazzie B, Bob Vylan, Chuck D and Sister Bliss.

A teaser shares: “How has a small corner of North London changed music as we know it? This evocative series will reveal the extraordinary untold stories of how the lives and careers of many of today’s most iconic music acts were shaped by Camden, alongside some of the careers that were broken by it.

“With access to some of the biggest music stars in the world whose lives were changed forever by this tiny part of London, this series will finally give Camden the recognition it deserves on a global stage.”

A release date for the series is to be announced.