A Murder at the End of the World UK release date confirmed on Disney+

A UK release date has been confirmed for A Murder at the End of the World on Disney+.

The limited series set at the remote and isolated compound of a reclusive billionaire will premiere Tuesday, 29 August.

After premiering with the first two episodes, new instalments will drop each week.

The FX series formerly known as Retreat, stars Emma Corrin (The Crown) as the amateur sleuth Darby Hart.

A teaser shares: “A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named “Darby Hart” (Emma Corrin). Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location.

“When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.”

Alongside Corrin, the cast features Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.

Disney+ is available online here currently priced at £7.99 per month, or £79.90 for a whole year.