Playdate: New adaptation of Alex Dahl novel coming to Disney+

Disney+ has announced new drama Playdate, based on Alex Dahl’s best-selling novel of the same name.

The original UK series is adapted by Catherine Moulton (Baptiste, Hijack) and produced by Quay Street Productions and Brightstar.

A teaser shares: “A seemingly ordinary decision turns the world of Elisa, mum to two young kids, upside down in this tense thriller.

“When her 9-year-old daughter Lucia excitedly asks to go on an overnight playdate with her new best friend Josie, Elisa agrees. After meeting Josie’s mother, Rebecca, she’s put at ease by her charming nature and their impressive house. But when she says goodnight to her daughter, she has no idea that she is about to be thrust into every parent’s worst nightmare.

“The next day, when Elisa goes to pick up Lucia, she discovers that the beautiful house was a holiday rental. Lucia is missing. Rebecca and Josie have vanished. What started out as her daughter’s first sleepover has turned into an abduction.

“As an urgent manhunt unfolds across Europe, Elisa and her husband Fred find themselves the object of police and public scrutiny. Elisa’s perfect family begins to unravel under the pressure, and long-buried secrets come to light. Rebecca took Lucia for a reason. And as viewers learn more about the tangled lives of these women we will wonder if Rebecca was justified in kidnapping the little girl – and whether she might be better off staying hidden.”

Casting and a release date are to be announced.

Production will commence this summer in the UK and France.

