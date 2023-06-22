Red Eye: New thriller announced for ITVX starring Jing Lusi, Richard Armitage & Lesley Sharp

ITV has announced brand new thriller Red Eye to premiere on ITVX in 2024.

Starring Jing Lusi and Richard Armitage with Lesley Sharp, the drama is set between an all-night plane flight from London to Beijing and the corridors of power within Whitehall.

The six-part series is British screenwriter Peter A. Dowling’s (Black and Blue, Flightplan) television debut and will be produced by Bad Wolf.

A synopsis of the six-parter shares: “After attending a medical conference in Beijing and coming frighteningly close to dying in a car crash, Dr Matthew Nolan, played by Richard Armitage (Obsession, Stay Close) arrives home and is immediately arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport.

“Exhausted and confused, Nolan is accused of the murder of a woman who was in the car he crashed. Despite his protests that he was driving alone, Nolan is set to return to China to face charges.

“DC Hana Li, played by Jing Lusi (Crazy Rich Asians, Gangs of London) is the no-nonsense, London officer charged with accompanying Nolan back to Beijing. Her resentment for this assignment, and of Nolan himself, is immediate.

“However, in flight, when a first death occurs, DC Li begins to suspect foul play. Further deaths confirm that Nolan is in danger, and after a call from MI5, Hana finds herself embroiled in an escalating conspiracy.

“Back in London, we follow Hana’s sister, scrappy, Gen Z, reporter Jess Li, played by Jemma Moore, who is running her own investigation into Nolan’s extradition and finds herself running for her life from an unknown assassin.

“And in Thames House, the head of MI5, Madeline Delaney, played by Lesley Sharp (The Full Monty, Before We Die), breaks protocol and risks her entire career to not only help Hana and Nolan stay alive, but to expose an international conspiracy that seems to implicate both China and people in her own government.”

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said: “Red Eye is a brilliantly addictive thriller with an international story taking place on the red eye flight from Heathrow to Beijing. Thanks to Peter’s scripts, the story will have the audience gripped and continually surprised throughout. It’s got a fantastic cast led by Jing Lusi and Richard Armitage, and we are delighted to be working with Bad Wolf on this exciting new show.”

