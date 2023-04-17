Sam – A Saxon release date and trailer for new Disney+ series

Disney+ has revealed the release date and first trailer for its new original series Sam – A Saxon.

Based on a true story, the show is the first German produced Original and stars Malick Bauer, Svenja Jung, Luise von Finckh, Ivy Quainoo, Thorsten Merten, Martin Brambach, Carina Wiese and Tyron Ricketts.

Sam – A Saxon will premiere exclusively with all seven episodes available to stream on Disney+ on 26 April.

L to R: Yvonne (Svenja Jung) and Jenny (Ivy Quainoo) in Sam: A Saxon.

A teaser shares: “Sam – A Saxon” is based on the incredible, true story of Samuel Meffire, the first black policeman in East Germany. This is a gripping series that follows Sam’s irrepressible search for his place in an intensely prejudiced society.

“In his fight to overcome the system, he becomes the face of an anti-racism campaign and a symbol of a new Germany. However, his meteoric rise to fame is quickly followed by an abrupt downfall as he ends up behind bars with German tabloids branding him ‘public enemy #1’.”

You can watch a first look trailer below…

Sam – A Saxon is based on the biography of Samuel “Sam” Njankouo Meffire. Malick Bauer (“Frau Jordan stellt gleich“, “Wir“) stars in the title role as Sam; Alex – Sam’s mentor, with whom he shares the experience of being a Black German – is played by Tyron Ricketts.