The Rig renewed for second series on Prime Video with Martin Compston

Martin Compston, Iain Glen and Emily Hampshire will return to The Rig for a second series.

A second instalment of the epic supernatural thriller has been confirmed for Prime Video.

A teaser for the new episodes shares: “Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a bold new location, where new dangers await them. The crew will have to deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the epic Series One finale and contend with swirling conspiracies, conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s oceans it has unleashed.

Martin Compston as Fulmer

“Series Two of The Rig will continue exploring global themes about the past, present, and future of the planet, all while delivering epic thrills and gripping action for its compelling cast of characters.”

Many of the cast will return for Series Two, including Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), Martin Compston (Line of Duty), Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek), Rochenda Sandall (Criminal: UK), Owen Teale (Game of Thrones), Mark Addy (Game of Thrones) Molly Vevers (The Spanish Princess), Abraham Popoola (Cruella), and Stuart McQuarrie (Des), alongside new faces who will join the team.

Dan Grabiner, head of Originals UK & Northern Europe, Prime Video, said: “The Rig’s popularity around the world is a testament to the fantastic ensemble cast and the vision of the creators—the crew behind the crew. We can’t wait to welcome back Iain, Martin, and Emily, and see what writer and creator David Macpherson has in store for the Kinloch Bravo team next.”

Writer and creator David Macpherson added: “It was always my aim to build a story that starts in Scotland but speaks to a global audience about global themes.

“In Series Two, I’m looking forward to expanding the world of our show through the eyes of our excellent cast, as we deliver more shocks and thrills and delve deeper into both our characters’ and our show’s expanding original mythology.”

Series two will begin filming later in 2023 with a release date to be announced.

The first series is available to watch online on Prime Video here.