Platform 7 cast announced for new psychological thriller on ITV

Casting has been revealed for ITV’s new four-part psychological thriller Platform 7.

The new drama will debut on streaming service ITVX ahead of airing on ITV1 at a later date.

Written by Paula Milne (Him, The Politician’s Husband, White Heat), the series is adapted from the bestselling novel of the same title by Louise Doughty.

Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy, Noughts and Crosses) will take the lead role of Lisa, joined by Toby Regbo as Matt (Chivalry, A Discovery of Witches) Yaamin Chowdhury (The Lazarus Project, The Essex Serpent) as Akash and Phil Davis as Edward (Trying, Viewpoint).

A teaser shares: “The The drama is a haunting thriller following central character Lisa who, after witnessing a cataclysmic event on platform 7 of a railway station, finds her own fragmented memory jogged to reveal a connection between her own life and that of the event she has just witnessed.

“Supernatural elements combine with contemporary realism in this chilling drama.”

Filming on the production from Dancing Ledge Productions, (The Responder, The Salisbury Poisonings) is currently underway. A release date is to be announced.

Jasmine Jobson said: “I’m super excited to be taking the lead in this amazing psychological thriller, based on Louise Doughty’s phenomenal best-selling novel. I’m also thrilled that I get to show audiences a completely different side to what I can do on screen with this character.”

Chris Carey, Executive Producer and Managing Director, Dancing Ledge Productions, added: “We are so excited that BAFTA nominated Jasmine Jobson – one of the most brilliant acting talents to emerge in the last few years – is our lead in Platform 7.

“Powerhouse screenwriter Paula Milne’s brilliant scripts, based on Louise Doughty’s best-selling novel, have also attracted a stunning supporting cast alongside Jasmine; Toby Regbo, Yaamin Chowdhury, Reece Ritchie and the incomparable Phil Davis also star and this combination, along with our superb creative team behind the camera, promise to deliver a properly compelling story that will delight and surprise audiences on ITVX later this year.”

